IA&AD kicks off Audit Week with focus on innovation & integrity

Hyderabad: The Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) inaugurated Audit Week 2025 at the Accountants General Office Complex on Monday, marking the start of a week-long celebration of professional excellence, institutional learning, and collaborative engagement.

The event was attended by senior officers, staff members, and dignitaries, with Dr C Suvarna, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Government of Telangana, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.

Welcoming the gathering, Chanda Pandit, Principal Accountant General (A&E), Telangana, recalled the recently concluded AGs’ Conference where over 100 Accountants General and Heads of Department deliberated on the theme “Leading Change & Reaffirming Values: Trust, Innovation, Sustainability, Accountability.” She emphasised that the conference set a forward-looking agenda for public audit, highlighting the importance of data integration, AI-driven analytics, and sustainability-focused approaches. A key highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the announcement of the CAG-LLM, an indigenously developed Large Language Model designed to support automation, predictive insights, anomaly detection, and risk-based assessments. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance audit precision and strengthen outcome quality by leveraging advanced analytics and data synergies.

Another milestone unveiled was the upcoming Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) at Hyderabad, under the National Academy of Audit and Accounts ecosystem.

Scheduled for a soft launch on 26 November 2025, the Centre aims to serve as an incubator of global best practices, research, and training in financial auditing, positioning itself as a benchmark for high-quality audit practice both nationally and internationally.

Dr Suvarna underscored the importance of observing Audit Diwas as a national reminder of the crucial role of independent audit in strengthening democratic governance.

She stressed the value of performance and field audits in ensuring meaningful utilisation of public expenditure for development outcomes. Appreciating IA&AD’s international institutions such as ICED and ICISA, she noted their role in enhancing professional competence and reiterated the department’s values of professionalism, integrity, and objectivity.

Throughout the week, IA&AD offices in Hyderabad and across India will host a series of activities such as technical workshops, stakeholder interactions, quizzes, cultural programmes, and outreach events.

The inaugural day also featured a Showcase of Publications, felicitation of departmental sportspersons, and recognition of social service organisationsLekhadeep, Cheyuta, and Study Circlefor their contributions to community welfare.