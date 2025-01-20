Ice cream vendor nabbed for smuggling ganja in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday seized 62 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.50 lakh from an ice cream vendor at Chaderghat.

According to police officials, the arrested man, Raju Jat (35), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, has been selling ganja for the past five years. He purchased ganja from his known contact, Subhash, in Odisha and regularly supplied it to customers, including Purushotham of Chandrapur, Maharashtra. A few days ago, Raju went to Odisha and purchased 62 kg of the contraband from Subhash. After going to Ramagundam, he came to Hyderabad to head to Maharashtra to deliver the consignment to Purushotham.

“Raju was waiting at the Nalgonda bus stop to take an auto rickshaw to Kachiguda railway station, from where he intended to board a train to Maharashtra. On a tip-off, our teams caught him and seized 62 kg of ganja packed in a bag,” said Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP, South East Zone, Hyderabad.

“A case is registered, and an investigation is in progress,” he added.