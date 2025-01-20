Live
- HMR to set up metro rail hub at JBS to fix glitches
- Residents of Northern Hyd raise pitch for electric buses
- Hare Krishna Movement grandly celebrates annual international Heritage Fest
- Ice cream vendor nabbed for smuggling ganja in city
- Tech geeks uncork hacks to detect fake news, deepfakes
- India outlines 6-point plan to boost economic ties with EU
- Telangana Delegation Wraps Up Successful Singapore Visit
- TikTok goes dark in US; users get 'not available right now' message
- Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group serves spiritual nourishment with ‘Satvik’ meals and Geeta Press literature
- Nadda lauds Modi govt for revoking Article 370, slams Congress for 'tampering' with Constitution
Just In
Ice cream vendor nabbed for smuggling ganja in city
Hyderabad police on Sunday seized 62 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.50 lakh from an ice cream vendor at Chaderghat.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday seized 62 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.50 lakh from an ice cream vendor at Chaderghat.
According to police officials, the arrested man, Raju Jat (35), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, has been selling ganja for the past five years. He purchased ganja from his known contact, Subhash, in Odisha and regularly supplied it to customers, including Purushotham of Chandrapur, Maharashtra. A few days ago, Raju went to Odisha and purchased 62 kg of the contraband from Subhash. After going to Ramagundam, he came to Hyderabad to head to Maharashtra to deliver the consignment to Purushotham.
“Raju was waiting at the Nalgonda bus stop to take an auto rickshaw to Kachiguda railway station, from where he intended to board a train to Maharashtra. On a tip-off, our teams caught him and seized 62 kg of ganja packed in a bag,” said Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP, South East Zone, Hyderabad.
“A case is registered, and an investigation is in progress,” he added.