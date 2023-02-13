If CM is ready to quit, I will prove he lied in Assembly: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if he is ready to resign, he was prepared to prove what the BRS chief said in the Assembly on Sunday was 'false'.

Addressing the media here, Bandi asked the CM to fix a date and place for an open debate on his claims. He asked KCR whether he has courage to go to farmers and claim that he is providing 24-hour uninterrupted power to farmers. "Let him (CM) claim, farmers would chase him," he quipped.

He called KCR's claims on country's GDP 'false' and that the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. "The BRS chief peddled lies in the Assembly to divert people's attention from his failures. He described the CM as a big defaulter and questioned who would trust him.The Karimnagar MP asked does KCR, who hid 56,000 GOs from the public would be fit to mount scrutiny on the Modi government?

Bandi challenged the party was ready for a comprehensive debate on what the Centre had done for Telangana and how much money it had released to State vis-à-vis what the BRS government had done for people in the last nine years.

The BJP president sought to know why KCR had not uttered a word about the unfulfilled promises like payment of unemployment allowance to jobless youth, supply of free urea for farmers, poor budgetary allocations for new job recruitments and crop loan waiver, implementation of Chenetha Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu.

Accusing the CM of adopting double standards in collection of additional consumption deposits from power consumers, he alleged that the government was not implementing the same in the Old City.

Bandi said he was ready to prove that there was power pilferage of Rs 1,000 crore every year in the Old City. "Let KCR and the MIM leaders place records of Discom to find out whether there is power theft in the Old City or not," he said.

He reiterated that if voted to power the party would demolish the domes of the newly built Secretariat. "It is ridiculous on the part of those who have demolished the old Secretariat to talk about culture and traditions."Bandi hit out at the government for promoting ineligible officials as collectors just because they happened to be "yes men" of the CM. He called upon the party activists to strive hard till the 'anarchic KCR government is pulled down'.