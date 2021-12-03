iHub-Data at IIIT-Hyderabad invites applications for new course

Hyderabad: iHub-Data at IIIT, Hyderabad, has invited applications from undergraduate engineering students for its 36-week foundation course on modern machine learning commencing from January 2022.

The programme is specifically targeted at pre-final and final year undergraduate engineering students who are aiming at enhancing their knowledge and sharpening practical skills in machine learning for use in application domains like image processing, computer vision, robotics, data mining, natural language processing or speech processing, to name a few. Interactive online sessions would be delivered by IIITH faculty Prof CV Jawahar, Prof Anoop M Namboodiri and Dr S Ravi Kiran. Practical hands-on sessions would be extended through mentors with considerable exposure to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Industry experts will also contribute to the learning outcome through discussions and interactions.

A certificate of achievement from IIIT-H would be awarded upon successful completion of the course. While the course is open to all engineering students, it would be most beneficial for pre-final and final year undergraduate engineering students from the streams of computer science, IT, electronics engineering, electrical engineering or other allied branches.

Students registered for the programme would have to undergo a preparatory module. The final selection of students would be based on performance during the preparatory module, which would be delivered and evaluated by Prof Anoop M Namboodiri (IIIT Hyderabad) and Dr CK Raju (iHub-Data).