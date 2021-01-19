IIIT-Hyderabad launches Project Indic Wiki

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has launched the project website 'Project Indic Wiki' on the eve of the 20thanniversary of Wikipedia. The main aim is to increase the content in Indian languages and an attempt is being made in enhancing the Telugu and Hindi versions.

Indic Wiki Project is excited to announce its online internship programme. The internship opportunity is ideal for students/freshers looking for experience, while helping the Wikipedia community. During the 45-day internship they will learn content development, community development and product evangelism. Interested candidates can visit the official website for more details, said a senior officer of IIITH.

The URL of the website is http://indicwiki.iiit.ac.in/. It will be available on both mobile and desktop and is equipped with a plethora of training content, Telugu and Hindi Wikipedia sandboxes. The project will help Wikipedia communities to adopt and enhance articles.