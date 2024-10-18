Ilambarithi takes charge as GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: A 2005 IAS batch officer, K Ilambarithi, took charge as the new Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. The handover took place following the State government’s orders issued on Wednesday night, assigning him additional responsibilities as GHMC Commissioner.

Ilambarithi succeeds Amrapali, who served as the GHMC Commissioner until her transfer to Andhra Pradesh. He was given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post. Ilambarithi, who was previously serving as the Transport Commissioner, now takes on the role at GHMC.

On this occasion, zonal commissioners Hemanth Keshav Patil, Anurag Jayanthi, Apoorva Chauhan, deputy zonal commissioners, and other officers were also present.