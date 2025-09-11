‘Illegal’ app-based bike taxi services thrive in city

Hyderabad: High-demand app-based bike taxi delivery services offered by Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter, among others, is allowing exchange of goods undebated in the city. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, these services are illegal, but the aggregators continue to run such ‘services’ in the city.

The aggregator companies are a new on-demand delivery service where customers can request to pick and drop the essentials from one customer to another. The hidden trust is that it lacks accountability and traceability in the services.

According to RTA, yellow number plate vehicles are designated for commercial activities such as vehicles for rent or hire, while white plate vehicles are strictly for personal use. When white plate vehicles are used for commercial purposes, it will lead to significant financial losses to the government and legitimate commercial vehicle owners. Panduranga, a retired RTA officer, said that it is illegal to provide rides for operating transportation, and other services. It is ditto for bike-taxi delivery services.

“With the use of white plate, some aggregator apps are facilitating bike-taxi and other services which is the misuse of white plate vehicles for commercial purposes as it is also leading to losses to the government,” he points out. He said that some of the Gig companies have linked their vehicles (two-wheelers) as a commercial purpose with the RTA. As per the government guidelines, some companies are using the commercial-based bikes in providing their services and many are flouting norms.

Meanwhile, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) expressed deep concern over the continued illegal operations of bike-taxis delivery services in Telangana by aggregators despite clear rules prohibiting such activities.

TGPWU national general secretary, Shaik Salauddin said that these bike taxis and other services lack proper verification procedures and adequate insurance coverage, putting passengers at significant risk and leaving unsuspecting drivers vulnerable to fines and penalties from RTA authorities.

Also, a loss of revenue to the state government has meant losing substantial revenue from commercial registration fees, taxes, and permits,” said Salauddin, who also says that these illegal operations are also a threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, app users found several loopholes in bike-taxi delivery services. The users said that they lost their essentials when not delivered. They alleged that once the parcel is out for delivery, it had not reached the receiver for various reasons. The social media too is flooded with such grievances where people are finding difficulties in getting back their undelivered parcels.

Harshada Kethura, who frequently uses the service on Rapido, said “I sent a gift pack to my friend recently, which was to be delivered within 40 minutes. It was not delivered.

“As the delivery man could not find the exact location and by trying 2-3 times the person cancelled the deal and asked me to collect from the delivery service point. I could not track and later I lost the parcel,” she said. There have been several such complaints of non-delivery but customers still use it.