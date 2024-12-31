Illegal Structures Demolished in Raidurgam by HYDRA Officials

Hyderabad: HYDRA officials carried out a large-scale demolition drive in the Khajaguda lake buffer zone near Raidurgam. The operation targeted illegal encroachments spread over four acres of land, following complaints from local residents.

Amid tight police security, the team dismantled fencing constructed in the buffer zone and removed over 20 unauthorized shops. The action focused on encroachments near the Bhagirathamma Cheruvu, a water body that has been affected by illegal structures.

According to officials, the demolition drive was initiated in response to complaints from locals about unauthorized constructions impacting the lake's ecological balance. HYDRA emphasized its commitment to protecting public resources and maintaining compliance with zoning regulations.

The operation proceeded smoothly under heavy police deployment to prevent any resistance or law and order issues. Residents welcomed the action, stating that such measures are crucial to preserving the integrity of water bodies in the area.

HYDRA has assured that similar steps will be taken against encroachments across Hyderabad to safeguard natural resources and respond promptly to public grievances.