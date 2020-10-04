IMD predicts rainfall for Telangana for next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Telangana in the next three days. The weathermen attributed the reason to the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, its surrounding regions and Coastal Odisha associated with a trough for about 5.8 km from the sea-level.

Also, the formation of a trough for about 7.6 km from the sea-level at Southern Odisha leads to rainfall in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till October 6.

The IMD issued an alert and asked the people to be cautious particularly those residing in the low-lying areas.

The state has received 1078.3 mm rainfall during monsoon as against the normal rainfall of 720.4 mm of rainfall. In Telangana, 128 per cent of the total rainfall recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal district followed by Warangal Urban and Mahabubnagar which recorded an excess rainfall of 110 per cent. Meanwhile, districts like Adilabad, Nirmal received deficit rainfall of 10 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.