Imitation Raju entertains on 93.5 Red FM Musicom

Hyderabad: Virtual concert 'MUSICOM' organised by Telugu Radio Station Superhits 93.5 Red FM, which is a mix of music and comedy, was a great success. The concert was initiated to deal with the stress from Covid-19 pandemic. The motto for the evening was Don't Panic, just RED, i.e., Relax, Experience and Distancing.

For 2 weekends, Red FM Telugu digital pages premiered musical and fun-filling performances by famous musicians and comedians.

During the first weekend, on June 5, Hyderabad's talented group of kids from V4 band had performed super hit songs and on June 6 there was a stand-up comedy performance by Jabardasth fame Rocket Raghava.

To end with a blast, on June 12 Tollywood' s playback singer Bhargavi Pillai performed straight up 20 minutes of super hit Tollywood songs to give a musical touch to make it a perfect Saturday evening.

For a fun Sunday, on June 13, famous mimicry artist Imitation Raju performed a live comedy show. He imitated famous Tollywood comedians like late Jaya Prakash Reddy, Venumadhav and many more current comedy artists, to give a barrel of laughs to the audience.

The concert videos are on RedFM Telugu Facebook page, where the netizens can login to witness the live performances. For such regular initiatives, information and entertainment, people can tune into Superhits 93.5 Red FM.