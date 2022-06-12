Implement Fee Regulation Act in State: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Demanding implementation of the Fee Regulation Act, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that the State government must take steps for regulation of fee in private and minority educational institutions in the State.

He alleged that the TRS government ignored the education sector during its eight-year rule. He also claimed that the government teachers were suffering a lot under the TRS party's rule and added that the teachers did not know the exact time of receiving their salaries. He said the teachers were also not aware of their mutual transfers. He demanded that the State government fill 20,000 vacant teachers' posts immediately and provide four pairs of uniforms to the poor students.

Commenting on the Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme, Sanjay said the Union government has been releasing 75 per cent of the total funds to the scheme and added that the Centre had already released Rs2,700 crore for the implementation of the scheme so far.