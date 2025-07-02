IMT Hyderabad concludes ABHYUDAY 2025 Management Orientation Program

Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad successfully concluded ABHYUDAY 2025 – its flagship Management Orientation Program for the Batch of 2025-27. The program, inaugurated on 18th June 2025, marked a pivotal moment in the academic journey of the incoming PGDM students, introducing them to the ethos of IMT Hyderabad and preparing them for the challenges ahead.

Throughout the 10-day intensive module, ABHYUDAY 2025 immersed students in a comprehensive array of activities aimed at fostering holistic development. Academic orientation sessions provided insights into various management themes while skill-building workshops on Excel and presentation skills equipped students with practical tools essential for their academic and professional growth.

Eminent Speakers including; Challa Nag, Head of TCS, Hyderabad; Dr Vanitha Datla, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of Elico Healthcare Services Ltd; Saketha P, CEO & Co-Founder of SmartPharma360; Advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, an eminent legal expert in the field of education and constitutional law; Professor Stephane Mechoulan, Associate Professor at Dalhousie University, Canada; CA Aparna Surabhi, Chief Financial Officer at Caliber Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Global Business Services at CrowdStrike; Partha Pratim Dasgupta, Senior Fellow, Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG-TIDF), Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati; and Dr Gautam Sinha, former Director of IIM Kashipur and former Vice Chancellor of IMS Unison University, featured prominently during the 10-day program, sharing invaluable insights and setting the tone for a transformative learning experience that would help new batch of students to propel as future business leaders.

The Community Connect initiative during ABHYUDAY 2025 offered IMT Hyderabad students a transformative experience as they engaged with diverse NGOs and charitable organizations in Hyderabad. visited GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), Nirmaan, and Swarna Bharat Trust showcased a spectrum of impactful initiatives. These visits underscored IMT Hyderabad’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible business leaders equipped to make a positive impact in their communities.

ABHYUDAY 2025 also witnessed an outbound activity where students participated in team-building exercises and adventure sports, reinforcing camaraderie, and leadership skills essential for their managerial roles ahead.

Dr Baharul Islam, Director of IMT Hyderabad, expressed his satisfaction with ABHYUDAY 2025, emphasizing that “Discipline would not just be encouraged but expected, as it lays the foundation for professional conduct and academic excellence.” He urged students to cultivate a “keen-to-learn” attitude, stay curious, and continuously evolve in their journey. He further added “Learning is not limited to classrooms; it's a habit of the mind. Discipline in thoughts, habits, and effort will define your journey here.”

