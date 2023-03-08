In a record Kishan Reddy shoots 11 letters to CM

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday expressed strong exception to lack of response from TS to letters from the Centre on several development projects proposed to be taken up in State.





Addressing the media here, he asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Kalawakuntla family not to stall the projects useful for people for politics. "You can criticise us (BJP); but development works are meant for and beneficial to people of Telangana," he added. Releasing a record of 11 letters addressed to KCR on pending issues, he termed the State's non-response to earlier letters on same subjects as betrayal of people of Telangana.





He said on several occasions in the past, he had written to the CM on various infrastructure projects asking him to honour the agreements that the State government had signed with the Centre on land acquisition, approvals and providing State share of funds. The minister stated that he had written on these issues several times. Since he had no response from the CM he had to write all of them again.











