Inauguration of Digital library

Digital Library named story box was inaugurated at Sri Triveni school champapet Today.

The school executive Director and correspondent K Govardhan Reddy Garu, principal Mrs Sharada along with the chief guest Sri Praveen Kumar Kesi Reddy, the president of global Telangana Association and the board member of GTA Shri Santosh Reddy Garu Graced is the occasion.

The main aim of the installation of the story box is to enhance the reading skills of the students in an innovative and attractive way.

Director said the story box will help the students to inculcate reading habit and even prove their reading skills.