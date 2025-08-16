Live
- Women's DPL: Title holders North Delhi Strikers take on South Delhi Superstarz in opening clash on Sunday
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Monday
- Death toll from flash floods rises to 307 in northwest Pak
- Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days
- Kerala CM Vijayan criticises PM Modi for 'glorifying RSS' in I-Day speech
- Will meet Trump on Aug 18: Ukraine Prez Zelensky reaffirms will to work to achieve peace
- Seven-day state mourning in Nagaland over Governor La Ganesan's death
- Third day of rescue operation in J&K’s Kishtwar; 60 dead, over 100 injured
- SBI raises home loan rates by 25 basis points for new borrowers
- CM Revanth puts administration on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rains
Independence Day activities engage preschoolers in spirit of freedom and unity
The students of EuroKids Preschool, celebrated Independence Day with a variety of creative and interactive activities aimed at introducing them to the...
The students of EuroKids Preschool, celebrated Independence Day with a variety of creative and interactive activities aimed at introducing them to the values of freedom, unity, and cultural pride. The event combined storytelling, music, movement, and art to make the concept of independence relatable to early learners.
Activities included flag colouring, tricolour paper crafts, and group singing of patriotic songs. Classrooms were decorated with handmade flags, balloons, and thematic artwork in saffron, white, and green.
Teachers led short storytelling sessions about national symbols such as the Ashoka Chakra and the peacock, while some centres held mini march-pasts with children dressed in traditional attire waving flags. The celebrations concluded with the national anthem, giving children a sense of shared pride and belonging while nurturing early awareness of India’s heritage.