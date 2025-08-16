Independence Day activities engage preschoolers in spirit of freedom and unity

The students of EuroKids Preschool, celebrated Independence Day with a variety of creative and interactive activities aimed at introducing them to the values of freedom, unity, and cultural pride. The event combined storytelling, music, movement, and art to make the concept of independence relatable to early learners.

Activities included flag colouring, tricolour paper crafts, and group singing of patriotic songs. Classrooms were decorated with handmade flags, balloons, and thematic artwork in saffron, white, and green.

Teachers led short storytelling sessions about national symbols such as the Ashoka Chakra and the peacock, while some centres held mini march-pasts with children dressed in traditional attire waving flags. The celebrations concluded with the national anthem, giving children a sense of shared pride and belonging while nurturing early awareness of India’s heritage.