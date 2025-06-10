India charting a future-ready path in geosciences: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday said India is entering a new era with science, sustainability, and technology playing a pivotal role in mineral exploration.

Addressing after inaugurating the “Next-Gen Geophysics 2025: Unlocking Earth’s Hidden Treasures” conference at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Bandlaguda-Nagole, in the presence of MP Eatala Rajender, Kishan Reddy highlighted the vital role of geophysics in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by providing innovative tools to address challenges such as climate change, urbanisation, and disaster risk mitigation.

The Minister lauded the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for organising this timely conference as it celebrates 175 years of dedicated service. He described this milestone as a testament to India’s long-standing commitment to the scientific exploration of natural resources.

“Significant advancements including the establishing National Landslide Forecasting Centre and a recent Memorandum of Understanding with Italy aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness,” he said, and called for the expansion of monitoring networks and the adoption of cutting-edge forecasting technologies.

Further, the Minister drew attention to India’s growing presence in global education and research, noting a 318 percent increase in Indian institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings 2025. He also mentioned the doubling of IIT seats and the creation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) as examples of the government’s commitment to scientific excellence.

Kishan Reddy urged geoscientists to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing for enhanced exploration, including predicting hidden mineral resources and interpreting seismic data with greater precision. He highlighted flagship initiatives like the Rs 10,300 crore India AI Mission and the Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission as catalysts for innovation.

Emphasising the strategic importance of critical minerals, the Union Minister stated that India’s future economic strength depends on reducing import dependence on key minerals like lithium and cobalt through AI-powered, clean, and efficient exploration methods. He underscored the need for innovation alongside collaboration and sustainability, advocating for stronger partnerships between government, academia, and industry. The Mineral Exploration Hackathon was cited as a successful model of such co-creation. He also stressed the importance of responsible mining practices that benefit local communities and protect the environment.

Eatala Rajender stated, “Geoscience is entering a transformative era—where traditional methods converge with AI-powered predictive models, quantum sensing, and cutting-edge technologies to revolutionise resource exploration and contribute to building a future-ready, Viksit Bharat”. He emphasised the crucial role of geoscientific research in addressing challenges related to mineral security, environmental resilience, and natural disaster preparedness.

He commended GSI’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in geohazard assessments and mineral investigations, and he expressed confidence in India’s ability to become a global leader in data-driven exploration and sustainable resource management.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender inaugurated two newly inducted Hydrostatic Drill Rigs at the Geological Survey of India (GSI), in the presence of Dr S Ravi, Deputy Director General and Head of Mission-V (Training and Capacity Building), GSITI; Asit Saha, Director General, GSI; S.D. Patbhaje, Additional Director General, GSI (Southern Region). Marking a significant milestone in India’s geoscientific capabilities. He also inaugurated the Next-Gen Geophysics Expo Pavilion, showcasing advanced geophysical tools and AI-enabled exploration models. The pavilion features live demonstrations of frontier technologies supporting India’s vision for sustainable development of critical mineral resources.

The two-day conference has brought together eminent geoscientists, researchers, and industry leaders from India and countries including Australia, Canada, Russia, the USA, Poland, Malaysia, and Singapore. The agenda focuses on advanced geophysical technologies, AI/ML-integrated exploration models, high-resolution subsurface imaging, and data-driven mineral targeting.