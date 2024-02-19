Indian Pro Boxing League & Indian Boxing Council team up with SouthBay to Bring “BoxingBay Fight Nights”, announce first tour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 19, February 2024: The Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) and the Indian Boxing Council (IBC) have collaborated with Rana Daggubati’s SouthBay to launch “BoxingBay” to promote Professional Boxing as a sport in the country.



The inaugural BoxingBay Tour in Hyderabad will feature four fight nights, with the first event kicking off on February 29th at the Prost Brewpub. This will be followed by another round of high-octane professional boxing action in some of the city's most popular breweries and clubs.

The BoxingBay Fight Nights, aiming to integrate professional boxing into the pop culture of India, will feature the top 20 professional boxers from across the world, battling it out for pride and glory.

"BoxingBay is a far-reaching step to popularise boxing, and make it a household name in India. We will extend the excitement of professional boxing beyond breweries and clubs to include schools, colleges, malls, and community events, ensuring accessibility for everyone. Our vision is to foster the popularity of boxing nationwide, making it a sport that connects with every individual”, Brigadier PMK Raja, President of IBC, said.

“BoxingBay Fight Nights is more than just a series of sporting events; it's a cultural movement designed to infuse a new wave of energy into the sport of boxing. The Hyderabad Tour symbolises a new era in the Indian sporting as well as entertainment landscape to grow the boxing fans community in the city and nationwide.” Rajeev, Co-Founder of SouthBay said.

The launch of BoxingBay Fight Nights tour marks a significant milestone in the journey of professional boxing in India. Combined with IPBL’s expertise in organising high-calibre boxing events and IBC’s commitment to the sport's development along with SouthBay’s passion for this sport, BoxingBay will redefine the boxing experience for fans and athletes alike.

About IPBL Boxing:

IPBL Boxing Pvt Ltd is a premier boxing promotion company in India, dedicated to elevating the sport of boxing and showcasing the talents of top boxers from across the nation. IPBL is renowned for organizing high-quality, competitive boxing matches and events, aimed at bringing the excitement and passion of boxing to a wide audience. Through its commitment to excellence and innovation in the sport, IPBL is at the forefront of transforming boxing into a mainstream sporting attraction in India, making it accessible and enjoyable for boxing enthusiasts and new fans alike.

For more information about BoxingBay Fight Nights updates