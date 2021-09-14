Insisting on Aadhaar card limits liquor consumption

It is really a unique idea of taking Aadhaar number while selling liquor to the people to save them from uncontrolled liquor consumption ruining their families.

Liquor sales cannot be totally banned since it generates bulk revenue for the governments to run their freebies too along with the taxes paid by the citizens.

But at least this habit has to be gradually discouraged by the government and linking of Aadhaar will certainly discourage many people, if not all, from irresponsible liquor consumption affecting their health and families' survival also.

The government has to make a good beginning in this very important health issue, and this is one step in that right direction.

— Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

