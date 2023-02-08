Inter JAC demands probe against Mittal

HYDERABAD: Inter Board Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman P Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that former State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary and commissioner of Intermediate Education (CIE) Navin Mittal tried to get online evaluation of Inter answer script to Globarina Company, which participated in the tender process with a different name.

Addressing the media here, he alleged the official "took money for this" after reaching an understanding with the company for getting a clean chit by the board. He alleged that the official was working in favour of the company, while recalling about 10 lakh students suffering due to the company. "Besides, 20 students committed suicide".

Reddy demanded Mittal to spell out whether "Coempt company had participated in the pre-bidding meeting "The last date for submission of applications for bids was February 9. The official should disclose whether the company had submitted the bid and prove that there is no relation between Globarena and Coempt companies. He claimed that Globarena and Coempt had same CEO. In a release the TSBIE refuted the allegations saying that neither companies were eligible to take part in the tender process.