Interstate drug racket busted, 300 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad:The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT), Maheshwaram Zone, along with Abdullapurmet Police, busted an interstate drug syndicate and arrested a drug peddler. The police seized 300 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore.

The arrested has been identified as Ahmed Gulab Shaik, a transporter from Pune, Maharashtra. According to the police, Gulab Shaik, facing financial difficulties, decided to earn quick money by transporting ganja. He came into contact with Vaibhav and Deva, both from Pune, who are known drug peddlers. They offered him a job as a driver and promised Rs 3 lakh per consignment if he transported ganja from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Pune and other locations. Following their instructions, Gulab Shaik traveled to Visakhapatnam, collected 300 kg of ganja (138 packets) from Bujji Babu, and concealed it within a container loaded with plastic scrap to evade police checks. He then set out for Pune via Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, the SOT Maheshwaram Zone team, along with Abdullapurmet Police, intercepted the container near Ramoji Film City and apprehended Gulab Shaik along with the contraband.