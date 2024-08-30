Live
Is HYDRA Comm. a political leader, asks BJPLP leader
BJP Legislature Party Leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy took strong objection to HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath reportedly taking his name, and said that the Commissioner's functioning is a case of more publicity and less work. Addressing the media on Thursday, he said, politicians generally want less work and more publicity.
But the HYDRA commissioner is competing with the politicians. He said that the IPS officer is giving interviews to promote his image. “It’s okay to give interviews to create public awareness about HYDRA. However, it is not correct on his part to address me in interviews.”
Adding, “We are political leaders. We talk about political issues and public issues. I asked that the ponds in the Old City have been encroached upon and when will HYDRA demolish the structures belonging to Owaisi." Further, as the leader of the Legislative Assembly of the opposition party, Reddy said that he would point out the government's shortcomings and question it.
"That is my responsibility. It is not correct to comment that I spoke with political compulsion as if Ranganath was giving me a counter to that." Stressing that Ranganath acts impartially, he said that action should be taken against any illegal structures related to the leaders of any political party. I only asked when would the demolition of the illegal structures in the Salkam Chervu belonging to the Majlis leaders take place."