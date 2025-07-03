IT Bonalu in Hyderabad on 6th July 2025

Live
Highlights
The Telangana IT Association (TITA) will celebrate Bonalu 2025 with a special Jatara on July 6, blending Telangana traditions and modern IT culture.
Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) Bonalu - 2025 poster was unveiled by IT Minister Sridhar Babu.
The IT Bonalu Jatara will be organized on the 6th of this month, blending modernity with Telangana traditions. A procession will be taken out from the Shilpakala Vedika to the Chinna Peddamma Temple with devotion.
More than 1,500 employees of 21 IT companies will participate in this event. The event is being organized in partnership with the State Government's Department of Language and Culture.
TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Maktala and members of the Bonalu Management Committee participated in the poster launch event.
