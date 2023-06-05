  • Menu
IT Minister KTR will release annual report on ITE&C sector in the state

Telangana IT Minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao
 Telangana IT Minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao



Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao will release an annual report on the ITE&C sector in the state.

The Minister will unveil the report, highlighting the remarkable achievements, milestones, and key updates of the Telangana IT sector over the past year at 2 pm at T-Hub at Hitech City.

