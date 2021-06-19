iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad announces CLEAN-A-THON Winners

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad organized Clean-a-Thon, a cleantech hackathon with a motive to provide innovative solutions to the most challenging problems and create a clean environment and contribute to the clean India mission. This hackathon focused on finding solutions for the most challenging problems in the area like water/air/noise pollution, elimination of single-use of plastic, water body cleaning, waste disposal, upcycling, circular economy, plastic recycling, plastic alternatives.

Further Prof S Suryakumar, Faculty-in-Charge, Incubation, Innovation and Startup at IIT Hyderabad shared, "The winners will be supported by the iTIC incubator by grants, access to pre-incubation support, mentorship, co-working space, and network for building successful prototypes. The Deeptech startup ecosystem is witnessing an unprecedented move with a lot of startups trying to disrupt the cleantech business sector. Through clean-a-thon, we are hoping more startups are going to join this league in the future."

Clean-a-Thon was launched virtually in March end and received a very good response from students, researchers, academia, and entrepreneurs from across the nation with solutions. Out of all the applications, few made it to the final round of selection. After a round of virtual interviews, the jury selected three prominent winners for the hackathon.

The winners of Clean-a-thon are

♦ Gautami Chati, Winner

♦ Khushbu Baid, Runner-up

♦ Yalla Omkar Venkata, 2nd Runner-up