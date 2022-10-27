It's KCR drama: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is in Munugodu campaign, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao produce the call data of Swamiji's, four MLAs, and his call data when he was in Delhi, then the real story will be revealed.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR had planned this high drama when he was in Delhi. "The Centre will not leave him so easily. We will expose the government," he said. Sanjay challenged the CM if he had courage, to come to Yadadri temple and take an oath that it was BJP which had tried to poach and buy MLAs. Sanjay said he would also go with the CM at time and date decided by him.

Sanjay alleged that the farm house belongs to TRS activists. One of the four MLAs has been spending long hours in the Deccan Kitchen hotel. He demanded that the unedited CCTV footage and Pragati Bhavan footage be released. So far TRS has spent Rs 1,000 crore, he alleged. This script of KCR is to create hatred against Swamijis. He is against Hindu Dharma. Sanjay further said that Simhayajulu swamy had performed puja at Parigi three days back.

He said two TV channels were there much ahead of the police. "T News and another channel were there at 6 pm. Some video clips released by police were pre-recorded. It is really funny that those affected are TRS, complaint by TRS and those who scripted and enacted are TRS people. BJP was ready for any probe by any agency. This misadventure of TRS will help BJP and we thank KCR for making our victory in Munugodu much easier," he said.