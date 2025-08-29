Jabardasth Varsha Inaugurates Manea The Salon’s 79th Outlet in Kondapur

Hyderabad welcomed the 79th franchise of Manea The Salon at Raghavendra Nagar, Kondapur, with television personality Jabardasth Varsha inaugurating the grand opening. Joined by Manea co-founder Uday Kumar Koneru and franchise partner Gauthami Surya Sripathi, the event celebrated the brand’s legacy of premium yet affordable beauty services.

The 1,500 sq. ft. salon offers haircuts, colouring, grooming, skincare, body care, and make-up, all in stylish, comfortable interiors. Varsha praised Manea’s commitment to client-centric care, while the founders highlighted expansion plans across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The launch marks another milestone in Manea’s rapid growth across India.