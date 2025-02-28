Jagga Reddy seeks MLC post for Kamma community

Hyderabad: While refuting the reports on his MLC aspirations, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Thursday backed the candidature of Jetti Kusum Kumar belonging to Kamma caste. The leader informed that he has already made this suggestion to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a few Ministers and will also be requesting AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

During an informal interaction with media at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA felt that the Congress may need votes from Kamma community particularly during the upcoming GHMC polls. Emphasising the leader’s seniority within the party, he recollected that Kusum Kumar was appointed as working president during Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure as PCC chief.

“Since the top leaders including A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar who were serving as working presidents under Uttam Kumar were now elevated to positions of CM and Minister, even Kusum Kumar should get his due and be offered at least an MLC post,” he said. Jagga Reddy tied Kusum Kumar’s elevation to opening new avenues and political opportunities within Hyderabad. He also suggested that senior leaders like Kumar Rao who has dedicated his life should be given an opportunity as MLC. The former MLA refuted that he was aspiring to become MLC and expressed satisfaction over the elevation of his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy as chairperson of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.