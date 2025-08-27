Jagga Reddy supports severely sick, bedridden young girl

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy has extended support to a young girl suffering from a severe illness for the past nine years and has been bedridden. He provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh and assured that he would help with the girl’s treatment in a corporate hospital here. The Gandhi Bhavan media team had brought her issue to Reddy’s notice after the girl’s family explained their distress to the media.

The girl, Sushma, from Penugonda village, Kesamudram mandal, Mahbubabad district, fell seriously ill at the age of nine. During Dasara festival, while visiting her grandmother’s house, she accidentally consumed a chapati that had been contaminated with ant poison, which led to her critical illness.

Due to poor financial condition, her father, Mahesh, had been unable to afford treatment in corporate hospitals. After learning about this, Reddy called Mahesh and assured him of his full support. He spoke with Dr Chandrasekhar and instructed him to conduct all necessary medical tests to determine what kind of treatment could help Sushma walk again.

Reddy stated that if a surgery or advanced treatment is required, he will not only provide additional financial assistance but also speak with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to ensure the government covers the complete medical expenses. He urged others to come forward and contribute to Sushma’s recovery.

Those willing to provide financial support may contact Mahesh at 9553461480.