Jana Reddy urges cadres to show restraint on social media

Nampally: Former minister and veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy on Thursday urged the party leaders and cadres to exercise restraint while posting content on social media. He said their social media posts supporting a favourite leader and criticising opponents would only harm the party.

'Such social media involving sycophancy was also not good for leaders about whom such social media posts are being published".

Speaking to the media, Reddy asked the State party leaders to be serious about such leaders and act against them. He warned that he would take the issue to the high command's notice. The party leadership should enforce a restraining policy for all leaders irrespective of their stature and status.

He said the PCC leadership should meet on the issue and take steps to control fans/supporters of different party leaders. Without referring to any party leader, Reddy said all were aware of the persons who posted critical messages about some party leaders.

Referring to party senior leader V Hanumanth Rao (VH), he said he was told about the verbal abuse experienced by VH in the hands of a phone caller, and made it clear that such acts were not part of the party's policy. He said all party leaders should unitedly fight such indecent acts.

State govt slammed

Targeting the State government, Reddy asked why it did not fill vacant posts during the last seven years. He said the Congress government had filled 4.9 lakh jobs in the undivided State. He also questioned the TRS on non-implementation of its poll promise of providing unemployment wage to all eligible youth and sought to know why it was no implemented so far.

Making it clear that several villages of State are still not getting Mission Bhageeratha water, Reddy dared the ruling party leaders to show supply of the MB water in villages suggested by him. He said that he was ready bear the cost for conducting a media tour in the villages referred by him.

He declined to comment on fielding of Vani Devi by TRS in MLC elections, terming it as an internal affair of the ruling party. Reddy made it clear that it was the Congress party that made PVNR the PM.