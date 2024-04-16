Jawahar Bal Bhavan bereft of any buzz; parents, activists outraged

Hyderabad: Once upon a time, during summer vacations, Jawahar Bal Bhavan used to be the favourite place to visit for kids and parents alike.

But today, the Bhavan is a pale shadow of its former self, with no recreational activities for children. Vexed up with the negligence of authorities, parents and social activists are urging the state government to restore the Bhavan to its earlier self, which would serve as an educational and recreational hub.

Jawahar Bal Bhavan, which was once a beacon of learning, creativity, and cultural enrichment for children, has been neglected for more than a decade now. Earlier, it used to train kids in physical education, arts and crafts, tailoring, woodcraft and many more, along with holding various summer camps. There used to be a library as well but now, it lacks the books related to children such as comics and storybooks. Though this Bhavan has been funded by the Telangana Education Department, the officials are least bothered by its sorry state of affairs, pointed out parents.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist and a parent, said, “Jawahar Bal Bhavan not only enriches young minds but also contributes to preserving Hyderabad's rich heritage.

Its architectural charm and serene surroundings serve as a reminder of the city’s cultural legacy, inspiring future generations to cherish and protect their heritage. But the ground reality is that the building is lying without any maintenance. During united Andhra Pradesh, the premises used to be full of children from April to June, as numerous recreational activities used to be organised. The charges were free for children of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), while others needed to pay a nominal fee of Rs 50. We have raised the issue to the concerned officials many times, but all our pleas fell on deaf ears.”

"Every summer, we used to eagerly wait for the officials of Bal Bhavan to organise various activities, so that we could send our children there. During my childhood, I took part in the summer camps held by Bal Bhavan, but now not a single event is being organised, so we are forced to send our kids to other places, which is burning a hole in our pockets. Whenever we tried to check with the concerned officials the reason behind the Bhavan’s poor maintenance, we failed to obtain any response”, said Fayaz Khan, a parent.

The Hans India tried to contact the concerned officials of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, but did not receive a response.