JH bypoll may be held along with Bihar polls, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that there is a likelihood of a by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency being held alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

During an informal interaction in Delhi, the CM said that there was no big difference between the farmhouse in Erravelli and the Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad. He said that the biggest punishment given by the people was to defeat BRS and confine its leader, KTR, to the farmhouse. “There is no need to put him in jail again, as people have taught him a lesson,” he said.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that he does not like to indulge in vendetta politics. He criticised that none of those who are continuing in the BRS party have moral values. “Telangana society considers BJP and BRS as BC traitors and anti-BC. They may celebrate that they have temporarily halted the BC reservations. But if this issue is dragged out for a long time, it will take its toll. So it’s high time that the bills and ordinances be passed immediately,” he cautioned.