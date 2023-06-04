JNTU-H introduces BTech in Cyber Security

Hyderabad: As technology advances, cyber frauds are on the rise. This has created a great need for trained cybersecurity professionals to deal with them. As a result, their demand has also increased. In this background, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has introduced a new Cyber Security program in BTech CSE for cyber warriors.

This course will be offered exclusively at varsity Campus College, Hyderabad from the next academic year. Cybercrime experts from Telangana Police, who have been successfully solving cybercrime cases, will now help the university in creating cyber warriors.

JNTU, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with the State Police. Classes for this course will be taken in the third and fourth years. Students will be trained on how to detect cyber crimes with live examples along with tools and software used during criminal investigation.