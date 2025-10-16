JNTUH to announce revised dates for Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and Global Alumni Meet 2025

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is set to unveil the revised dates for the much-anticipated Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the University College of Engineering Science and Technology Hyderabad (UCESTH) and the JNTUH Global Alumni Meet 2025.

The official announcement will be made shortly by the university authorities in coordination with the Directorate of Alumni Affairs.

The university confirmed on Thursday that preparations are underway for a formal launch of the event logo and the detailed schedule.

These announcements are expected to mark the beginning of a series of commemorative activities celebrating 60 years of academic excellence and alumni engagement. The Diamond Jubilee Celebrations are poised to bring together past and present students, faculty, and distinguished alumni from across the globe.

The Global Alumni Meet 2025 is expected to serve as a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and institutional collaboration, reinforcing JNTUH’s legacy as a premier technological university in India.

University officials have expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming events, emphasizing the importance of alumni contributions to the institution’s growth and global reputation.

The Directorate of Alumni Affairs is coordinating closely with various departments to ensure that the celebrations reflect the university’s rich heritage and future aspirations.