Jr docs urge Health Min for redressal of demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Friday claimed that the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha had agreed to take swift action on their demands, including pending stipends, tax exemptions, and also to address the release of scholarships.

JUDA representative Dr Rahul Kommu and Dr Isaac Newton said that they had discussed the stipend delay, to which the Health Minister expressed concern over the delay in stipend payments despite government orders. The Health Minister assured the representatives of T-JUDA that immediate action would be taken to resolve the issue.

Regarding the stipend hike, the doctors submitted a representation to the Health Minister. The Minister agreed to forward the representation to the Health Secretary for further consideration and necessary action.

For tax exemption from stipends, the Health Minister agreed to examine the possibility of exempting stipends from tax and explore possible solutions. For scholarship reimbursement the Minister assured that he would investigate the matter and take necessary steps to resolve the issue. Regarding the salary delay for contract assistant or associate professors, the Health Minister assured that he would address the issue promptly.