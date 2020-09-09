Jr doctors launch indefinite stir at OU

Hyderabad: Around 200 junior doctors of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) under the banner of boycotted their duties on Wednesday as the administration did not give any assurance on operation theaters for surgeries. Their association JUDA asserted they would continue strike till demands are met.



Emergency services are, however, being provided operating as usual. However, if the government does not resolve the issue, JUDA plans to stop emergency services too. At least for five hours, the doctors protested in the hot sun for basic infrastructure facilities at century-old hospital.

JUDA says it is impossible to handle all operations everyday in just 3 to 4 operation theaters. "It is difficult to serve patients and we are doing it for the poor patients who are coming to government hospitals for services. We are forced to be helpless due to lack of infrastructure in the hospital. We are not going to withdraw our strike until the demands are met." JUDA president Dr Rohit said, "We currently have only three OTs which are not sufficient at all. According to health ministry guidelines, each department must have an OT and here orthopedic department and general surgeon departments are combined, including their halls. We are unable to attend to emergencies. Around 10 OTs are closed due to closure of old building and immediately we need at least 5 OTs to resume operations."

The patients who are joining hospital due to broken bones are being shifted to Gandhi due to spread of Coronavirus as both departments – orthopedic department and general surgeon – are forced to work together. Osmania is turning out to be a hotspot for the spread of Coronavirus, said another junior doctor.

Osmania General Hospital Superintendent Dr B Nagender maintained, "We have enough faculty to work for us. We have house surgeons and professors and each department has around 15 senior doctors ready to serve in need. We have an out-patients footfall of around 600 per day. The dermatology department alone has 20 doctors. For instance, if each doctor could handle 10 patients, then the dermatology department itself is capable of handling 200 patients per day." Taking a jibe at junior doctors, he said,"We are looking for a solution to the issue. If theaters are the real concern for post graduates, then Gandhi hospital would have been on the protest long back at first place."

The Superintendent adds that general surgery needs 6 tables and orthopedic 2 tables. "However due to Coronavirus pandemic, the number of surgeries has come down to around 40 cases in general surgery and around 50 in orthopedic departments per month. If we consider 60 operations per month, then on an average at the lowest, two to five operations are happening . Our faculty is capable for operating this minimum number of cases. However, I am doing my level best to solve the issue. Internal conflicts yet to be untangled and it might take some time. OTs will be given but might not be immediately but definitely," he added.

An operation theater would hardly cost Rs 3 lakh which will save hundreds of lives. If the government is not prioritising infrastructure of the health sector, it is disappointing for the people of state as government priority appears to be construction of the new secretariat, said a doctor with angst.