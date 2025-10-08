Jubilee Hills by-election: Committees formed to ensure MCC compliance and transparent poll process

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the District Election Commission has constituted the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and a District Grievance Committee in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

RV Karnan said that the committee has been set up to handle complaints, monitor cash seizures, and ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the Hyderabad district.

“The initiative also includes the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for FST (Flying Squad Teams) and SST (Static Surveillance Teams) to check for unaccounted cash and valuables being moved within the city,” said the District Election Officer.

Karnan said that the committee will be responsible for scrutiny and pre certification of advertisements, paid news and media-related content pertaining to contesting candidates during the election period.

The committee will function under the Chairmanship of RV Karnan, and other members include P Sai Ram, Returning Officer for Jubilee Hills Assembly elections, RDO, Secunderabad; Narsing Rao, Deputy Engineer (IT Wing – Social Media); Manasa Krishna Kanth, Deputy Director, PIB Hyderabad; Bachanjeeth Singh, Principal Correspondent, The Indian Express Daily and M Dasaratham, Public Relations Officer, GHMC – Member Secretary.

This committee ensures adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and transparency in media communication during the by-election process.

Meanwhile, the District Grievance Committee has been constituted with the officers KA Mangathayaru, Additional Commissioner (Estates) as Chairperson, S Venkateshwar Reddy, Chief Examiner of Accounts & Nodal Officer for Election Expenditure Monitoring as Convener and Vasundara, Deputy Director, DTO, as a Member.

The District Grievance Committee will function from the office of the Chairperson (additional commissioner estates) at GHMC Head Office, 3rd Floor, Tank Bund, Hyderabad.

The elections officer advised the general public to carry only limited cash and valuables while traveling within the city during the election period and to maintain transparency regarding the source and purpose of the money being carried. The DEO appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities to ensure smooth, transparent, and fair elections.

Aggrieved persons are urged to approach the committee with their concerns and complaints related to the conduct of the by-election.