Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath in critical condition after heart attack

Jubilee Hills MLA and senior BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, has been admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his residence on Thursday afternoon.



Family members rushed the 61-year-old legislator to the hospital, where he was immediately placed under medical care. Hospital sources confirmed that he is currently on ventilator support and under 48-hour observation, but is responding to treatment.

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, along with several top BRS leaders, visited the hospital to inquire about Gopinath’s condition, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Notably, Gopinath had recently undergone kidney surgery and was in the process of recovering from related health complications.

Further updates on his health status are awaited.