Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath in falls sick, admitted in hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath, has been hospitalised following a serious health crisis.

The MLA was swiftly transported to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors have diagnosed him with a heart-related issue. His condition is reported to be critical.

Former Minister Harish Rao, alongside several BJP leaders, visited the hospital to inquire about Gopinath's health. Harish Rao confirmed that Gopinath is currently receiving treatment.