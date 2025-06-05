  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath in falls sick, admitted in hospital

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath in falls sick, admitted in hospital
x
Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath, has been hospitalised following a serious health crisis. The MLA was swiftly...

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath, has been hospitalised following a serious health crisis.

The MLA was swiftly transported to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors have diagnosed him with a heart-related issue. His condition is reported to be critical.

Former Minister Harish Rao, alongside several BJP leaders, visited the hospital to inquire about Gopinath's health. Harish Rao confirmed that Gopinath is currently receiving treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick