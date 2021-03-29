Jubilee Hills: Vishweshwar Reddy hums and haws on future course of action

Jubilee Hills: Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would drive Minister Eatala Rajender Reddy to float a political party in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that he had talked to leaders of different parties after his resignation from Congress; Vishweshwar Reddy said that he would soon take a decision on whether to join Bharatiya Janata Party or to form a new party or contest as an independent candidate.

Replying to a question, Reddy cleared that he will not join the political party of Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

"Anyone can form a political party. YS was good leader, but he was united Andhra Pradesh protagonist, but I am Telanganaite. If Sharmila does launch a party, she will get the votes of Reddys and Christians," said Reddy.

Vishweshwar Reddy heaped praises on Etela Rajender stating that he was a great leftist. "I want to meet Eatala and like to talk to him. I had sought his appointment but could not get a chance to meet him. The TRS leaders are afraid of talking because of the fear of phone tapping," said Vishweshwar Reddy.

Vishweshwar Reddy also said that leaders like Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender should be made the president of the party. "I like both these leaders and if any of these two leaders take the party reins I will join TRS again," he said.

The Congress leader said that he also would ask Eatala to come out of the party.

"Rajender will become a great leader if he floats a political party but if he delays his decision, we will have to think that he along with KCR is enacting drama," said Vishweshwar Reddy.

Stating the need for another regional party in the State, he said that two regional parties have good chances of development. "Congress party is unable to be a strong opposition, hence many of their leaders are getting sold," he alleged.