Junicorns from 4 States Meet Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Showcase Youth Innovation

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh - 3 July 2025



Junicorns from Four States Meet Hon’ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma to Showcase Youth Innovation Movement

In a historic moment for India’s grassroots innovation ecosystem, representatives of Junicorn student startups from Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha met with Hon’ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on 3rd July 2025.

The young innovators, part of the Junicorn100K national mission spearheaded by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), showcased transformative ideas aimed at uplifting rural India through innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The delegation was led by Mr. J A Chowdary, Founder of ISF and architect of India’s tech landscape; Dr. Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-Founder of ISF and national coordinator of Junicorn100K; and Mr. Seshadri Vangala, Co-Founder of ISF and a key mentor shaping the student innovation pipeline.

The team was also accompanied by core ISF volunteers, Ms. Vishala and Ms. Padma Alluri, who have been instrumental in mentoring, guiding, and mobilizing youth from the grassroots to global platforms.









Governor’s Address to Junicorns

“I am deeply encouraged by the passion, vision, and execution capabilities these young students have displayed. It is inspiring to see them not only represent their villages but also fly the Indian flag globally at platforms like the ISF Global Junicorn & AI Summit held in the USA. These changemakers are the future of India — and the future is bright,”

— Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor

Voices from the Movement

Mr. J A Chowdary, Founder, ISF:

“This is a moment of pride for the Junicorn family. The Governor’s support is a strong signal to the entire country that rural talent must be nurtured with purpose and vision.”

Dr. Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-Founder, ISF:

“The blessing from Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Ji is not just symbolic — it reinforces our mission to empower 1,00,000 rural student innovators across India. We thank him for recognizing our young pioneers.”

Mr. Seshadri Vangala, Co-Founder, ISF:

“These students are not just dreamers — they are doers. This meeting with the Governor boosts their morale and anchors our belief that innovation must rise from the villages upward.”





Next Steps

This event marks a new milestone in the nationwide mission to foster rural youth-led innovation, with ISF leading the charge in partnership with governments, institutions, and industry mentors.