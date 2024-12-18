Live
Justice P.C. Ghose Reviews Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Lapses in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Justice P.C. Ghose, along with other members of the commission, participated in a review meeting on Wednesday to examine the lapses in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The meeting was held at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad.
The Kaleshwaram project, a key initiative aimed at addressing water needs in Telangana, has been under scrutiny due to allegations of structural and operational deficiencies. The review meeting focused on identifying the shortcomings in construction and ensuring that corrective measures are implemented to safeguard the project's efficiency and reliability.
Officials and experts from various departments presented their reports, shedding light on potential irregularities and technical challenges encountered during the project's execution. The commission emphasized the importance of adhering to engineering standards and accountability in large-scale projects of such significance.
Justice Ghose, addressing the gathering, called for a thorough investigation into the issues raised and urged for a transparent approach in resolving the concerns. The meeting also highlighted the need for collaboration among stakeholders to enhance the project's functionality and serve the intended beneficiaries effectively.