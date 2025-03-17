Justice Sudarshan Reddy calls for self regulation on social media

Hyderabad: Raising concerns about the appropriateness of vulgar language used against women, especially those related to public figures and asserting that such speech does not fall under the protection of free expression, Justice Sudarshan Reddy has called for self regulation on social media.

In a roundtable discussion held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Sunday, Justice Sudarshan Reddy critically examined the language used in social media, particularly in light of the Editors Guild condemning the arrest of journalist Revathi. He questioned whether anyone had examined the content and whether such language could be used in the media.

The meeting, organised by the Telangana Movement Journalists’ Association and chaired by founder president MM Rahman, sparked a wide-ranging conversation regarding the objectionable content prevalent on social media platforms. Justice Reddy emphasised the need for self-regulation in the digital space, stating, “There is freedom of expression, but not freedom for vulgarity,” and noted that a line must be drawn to maintain cultural standards.

Several speakers echoed Justice Reddy’s sentiments, arguing that while media freedom is essential, it should not devolve into vulgarity. Suggestions were made for the establishment of a media commission led by Justice Reddy to address issues such as false propaganda and to protect the integrity of journalism.

Senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri cited Article 19, highlighting citizens’ rights to free speech but advocated for a measured approach in criticism, focusing on ideologies rather than personal attacks. He, along with MLC M Kodandaram, stressed that irresponsible use of social media could lead to societal unrest and called for careful editing of public commentary.