Karnan receives special award from Governor

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations, GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan was conferred with a special award by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Ravindra Bharathi here on Sunday.

This accolade was awarded in acknowledgment of the successful, peaceful, and transparent execution of the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election.

On the occasion, the Governor, who attended the programme as the chief guest, specially commended the innovative use of drone surveillance technology during the by-election. He appreciated the proactive measures adopted by the election machinery under the leadership of Karnan, which ensured effective monitoring, enhanced security and smooth execution of the polling process.

The Governor lauded the district election office and the entire election team for their exemplary coordination, commitment and adoption of modern technology to uphold democratic values and voter confidence. The special award presented to the GHMC commissioner stands as a recognition of his visionary leadership, administrative efficiency and dedicated efforts, which contributed significantly to the successful completion of the Jubilee Hills by-election in a peaceful and transparent manner.