Karuna Gopal to represent India at BRICS Innovation Forum

Hyderabad: Ms Karuna Gopal, president, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, director - Engineers India Ltd and BJP National in charge for policies and research is invited by the director general of Moscow Innovation Cluster to speak at the BRICS Innovation Forum in Moscow, Russia. This forum will take place from August 27th to 29th to discuss the future of cities and technology. Mayors from BRICS countries, policy & decision makers from more than 50 major BRICS and MENA (Middle East & North Africa) cities, science, technology, and innovation experts, promoters of hi-tech companies and startups, R&D professionals, researchers, and government officials will be participating.

Ms Karuna Gopal Vartakavi said “I am happy to represent India as I will have the opportunity to share our country’s progress in ushering technology and industrial innovation especially since I have been part of ‘India Technology Vision 2047’’.