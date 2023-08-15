Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Karuna Gopal to represent India at BRICS Innovation Forum
Ms Karuna Gopal, president, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, director - Engineers India Ltd and BJP National in charge for policies and research is invited by the director general of Moscow Innovation Cluster to speak at the BRICS Innovation Forum in Moscow, Russia.
Hyderabad: Ms Karuna Gopal, president, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, director - Engineers India Ltd and BJP National in charge for policies and research is invited by the director general of Moscow Innovation Cluster to speak at the BRICS Innovation Forum in Moscow, Russia. This forum will take place from August 27th to 29th to discuss the future of cities and technology. Mayors from BRICS countries, policy & decision makers from more than 50 major BRICS and MENA (Middle East & North Africa) cities, science, technology, and innovation experts, promoters of hi-tech companies and startups, R&D professionals, researchers, and government officials will be participating.
Ms Karuna Gopal Vartakavi said “I am happy to represent India as I will have the opportunity to share our country’s progress in ushering technology and industrial innovation especially since I have been part of ‘India Technology Vision 2047’’.