Kaushik Reddy questions CM Revanth on law and order, demands action against MLA Gandhi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy has criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for remaining silent on issues related to law and order in the state. He accused the government of failing to take action against those responsible for an attack on his residence, including Congress MLA Gandhi and his followers.

Kaushik Reddy expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, questioning how the public could feel safe when even elected representatives lacked protection. He stated that despite the passage of time, no action had been taken against MLA Gandhi, calling it an injustice.

The MLC demanded a clear response from the chief minister regarding law and order in Telangana and urged immediate measures against those involved in the attack.