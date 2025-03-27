Live
- Dilip Jaiswal slams Lalu Prasad for opposing Waqf Amendment Bill
- WFP warns of malnutrition threats in Afghanistan, 3.5 million children at risk in 2025
- IPL 2025: De Kock made Archer look like he was bowling quite slow, says Moeen Ali
- 'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament
- K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- How Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Investments Are Powering Viksit Bharat and Transforming the Indian Logistics Industry
- YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
- Tiger cub disappears in MP's Panna Reserve, authority says 'natural'
- Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation
Kaushik Reddy questions CM Revanth on law and order, demands action against MLA Gandhi
Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy has criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for remaining silent on issues related to law and order in the...
Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy has criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for remaining silent on issues related to law and order in the state. He accused the government of failing to take action against those responsible for an attack on his residence, including Congress MLA Gandhi and his followers.
Kaushik Reddy expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, questioning how the public could feel safe when even elected representatives lacked protection. He stated that despite the passage of time, no action had been taken against MLA Gandhi, calling it an injustice.
The MLC demanded a clear response from the chief minister regarding law and order in Telangana and urged immediate measures against those involved in the attack.