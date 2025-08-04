Kavitha calls Jagadish Reddy a Lilliput; Karthik Reddy a small kid

Hyderabad: The BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha lashed out at her own party leader former minister Jagadish Reddy calling him a Lilliput, who won from Suryapet with a whisker and held responsible for the poor performance of the party in Nalgonda district.

The BRS MLC made these comments during a press conference while replying to a question. The BRS leader said that many had felt pained and reacted to the comments made against her but she had no idea why ‘BRS brothers’ did not talk on this. “There is a role of a top BRS leader in those comments and that is why no BRS leader reacted.The leaders who conspired were showing smartness by keeping few people around me. I also know who is doing what there and who you are meeting and at what time. You have encouraged them to talk against me. How low you have stooped and made them to comment against a woman. I know Karma, you may feel happy temporarily, this will boomerang,” said Kavitha.

Attacking Jagadish Reddy, Kavitha said that one Lilliput leader who had destroyed the party in Nalgonda was talking about her by questioning ‘who is she? “Today the party could not win a single seat in Nalgonda, he won with a whisker in the final stages. He has never participated in agitation, without KCR who are you. You have to think. It is KCR, who introduced the leaders to people,” said Kavitha. She also targeted Karthik Reddy, son of former minister P Sabita Indra Reddy. “After this Lilliput another small kid was talking against me. Who are you, what is your role in Telangana agitation? We have taken up agitation against you. You are a small boy and be like a small boy, don’t interfere in elder’s issues,” warned Kavitha.

Kavitha alleged that there were top BRS leaders who leaked the letter written to her father K Chandrashekar Rao. Reacting on the comments of CM Ramesh about merging the party with BJP, Kavitha said that she knows BJP MP CM Ramesh but he had not talked to him during the last few years. There is an unbreakable relation between his comments and her letter getting leaked.