KCR compromised Telangana state share of Krishna water: BJP leaders

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Sunday mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his government at the State Executive meeting here on Sunday.

In a show of strength, the leaders charged KCR and the government with 'inefficiency', 'misleading people' and being 'opportunistic' ahead of the Huzurabad by-poll on the issue of sharing of Krishna waters and free Covid vaccination drive.

Kishan Reddy lashed out at the TRS chief for blaming the Centre on the sharing of water. He said "Both the Chief Ministers should settle the inter-State water disputes. It is not appropriate to portray people of AP as "rakshasulu" (devils), and to hurt sentiments of people during elections," he added.

State BJP chief alleged that Telangana has lost its due share in the Krishna water as KCR had agreed for 299 TMC during the first Apex Council meeting, as against its due share of 575 TMC. He charged the TRS chief had been willfully absent from the meeting to allow illegal projects by AP to continue.

The CM woke up to the reality only after two years, that too, after he wrote to the Union Jalasakti Ministry. Sanjay added that the only solution to prevent AP from drawing excess river water is the notification of the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

"Both the CMs of AP and TS are hand-in-glove with each other. To keep the water dispute alive to hoodwink people of Telangana and AP to make use of them for their respective political gains," he alleged.

Dr Laxman highlighted the free vaccination programme launched by the Centre. The former MLA found fault with the CM and the government trying to mislead people blaming the Centre for its own failures in Covid management and vaccination.

The leaders said that the party candidate Etela Rajender will win in the Huzurabad by-election. "The TRS is resorting to malpractices, misuse of official machinery, distribution of money, threatening and harassing Etela's supporters and the BJP to win the election backdoor, they alleged.