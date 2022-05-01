KCR has been cheating Muslims since beginning: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not making any announcement about the loans or jobs for minority youth during the Iftar party hosted by the State government at LB Stadium on Friday night.

In a statement here on Saturday, Shabbir Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not speak about implementation of promised 12% Muslim reservation, giving jobs and loans to minority youth, housing facility, release of fee reimbursement and scholarships for minority students or any other electoral promise made by him in the last eight years.

"Minorities voted for the TRS in previous elections with a hope that KCR would honour his promises. Now he wants them to support TRS out of fear of BJP," he alleged.

Shabbir Ali said Muslims, especially the youth, had a lot of expectations from the Chief Minister's speech during the Iftar party. He said the Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation had received nearly 1.53 lakh loan applications for the first and last time in the year 2015-16. None of those applications was approved and so far, not a single Muslim youth got a single rupee as a loan under the TRS regime.

Since KCR has been claiming that the economy has revived and Telangana has become the richest State in the country, the minority youth were expecting that KCR would announce non-refundable grants of at least Rs 1 lakh each for at least five lakh jobless youth of minority communities. Besides, he did not announce a single rupee benefit for the community during the Iftar party, he said.

Following its inclination towards RSS and BJP, the KCR govt demolished six mosques across the State, deprived representation to minorities in TSPSC and partially stopped the release of funds for various welfare schemes. He also said KCR helped BJP in winning over 40 seats in the last GHMC elections. He said the Congress would never allow TRS, BJP or MIM to polarise the next elections.

The Congress would highlight the failures of the TRS Govt in Telangana and the BJP Govt at the Centre. Both TRS and BJP are equally responsible for the pathetic conditions of people and rising inflation in the country, he alleged

The Congress leader announced that the Congress party would soon come up with a 'Status Report' on the condition of Muslims under the TRS regime from 2014 to 2022. The report will also contain comparative figures of spending on minorities' welfare and other schemes by different regimes in the country, he said. (NSS)