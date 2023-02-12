KCR should be dethroned: Kishan

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Kalvakuntla family was a curse to the Telangana State. Although the people gave power for two consecutive terms to the Kalvakuntla family, he alleged that the family had failed to fulfil the aspirations and dreams of the martyrs of the State in its nine years rule.

Addressing a street corner meeting held at Warasiguda crossroads in the city as part of BJP's ongoing "Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa" yatra, he told the people that the State was going to witness assembly elections this year and asked them to decide about their next CM now. Stating that the golden Telangana was not achieved in the nine-year KCR rule, he alleged that the KCR family turned a golden family.

Reminding that the State government had promised to build double bedroom houses to the homeless of Telangana, he alleged that it had given the double bedroom houses only to its party workers and leaders and not to the genuine homeless families. He alleged that KCR's family was building palatial houses for them. He said the people would never get double bedroom houses if KCR was their ruler.

The Union Minister alleged that the CM's family was giving money to people from across the country urging them to join their party. He mocked that the party, which does not have money to build double bedroom houses to the poor people of the State, has money to expand its base across the country. He ridiculed that the ruling party had even changed its name from TRS to BRS after removing the word Telangana.

Kishan Reddy said the father-son duo KCR and KTR deserve noble prize for their lies. He said several residents of the city did not have ration cards and pension facility. He alleged that the ruling party leaders had cheated the people of the State capital by making several promises to them. He told the people that the Modi government had been supplying 5 kg rice free of cost to the families living under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category ever since the corona pandemic.

Former GHMC Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, Mahankali district president of the party Shyam Sunder Goud and other local BJP leaders also took part in the meeting.