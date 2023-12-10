KCR should recover soon and take public issues in the Assembly - CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid a visit to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda to see former Chief K Chandrashekar Rao who is under treatment after fracture in the hip bone.

Along with the chief minister, minister D Anusuya, Shabbir Ali and Vem Narender Reddy and others were among those who visited the Hospital on Sunday.

Talking to media here, Revanth Reddy said he had directed the concerned officials and Chief Secretary and the hospital authorities to take all precautions and provide best treatment. The doctors said that the BRS chief was recovering .

Revanth said that he should recover soon, participate in the Assembly sessions and take up public issues. Revanth Reddy was taken inside the ward by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Revanth had a brief talk with the BRS leaders.

It may be recalled that the doctors in Yashoda Hospital have performed hip replacement surgery on KCR and he is now under observation. The doctors made KCR walk with the help of a walker. The BRS leaders Harish Rao, Kavitha and KT Rama Rao were in the hospital. Party leaders Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy and others were also present in the Hospital. KCR had to undergo hip replacement surgery after he had a fall in the bathroom. He was rushed to Yashoda for the treatment. The doctors have advised eight weeks rest for the BRS Chief.



Earlier in the day, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also came to the Hosp. Talking to the media here, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that he came to see a patient from his constituency and since KCR was also in the hospital he went there. "I came to see a patient. I met his son KT Rama Rao and his nephew Harish Rao and inquired about the health of KCR. He is also a Telangana activist and I am also a Telangana activist. There is nothing political in this," said Ponnam Prabhakar.

